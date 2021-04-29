NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 22,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 739,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,612. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

