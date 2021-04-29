NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 4,200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $81.50. 103,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,508. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

