nLIGHT (LASR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $31.89 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.