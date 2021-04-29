NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.13

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 2130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,556. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

