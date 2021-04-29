NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.13

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 2130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,556. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
