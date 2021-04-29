NN (NNBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $7.46 on Thursday. NN has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $321.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNBR. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

