Noir Market Cap Reaches $707,671.58 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $707,671.58 and approximately $1,487.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 70.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00052275 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.00325134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00030536 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,466,786 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

