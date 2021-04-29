Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.34 billion-$26.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.67 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Nokia stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,111,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,153,305. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

