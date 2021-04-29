Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.93. Nokia shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 2,321,674 shares traded.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Nokia alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.