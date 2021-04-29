Nomad Foods (NOMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.79-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.50-1.55 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

