Nord Finance (NORD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00011791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

