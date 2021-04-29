Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.64

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 74422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRDBY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

