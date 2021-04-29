Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,091. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $287.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.45.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

