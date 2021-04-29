Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $285.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.45.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.94. 3,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.17. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

