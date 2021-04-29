Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $315.00 at TD Securities

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.55. 26,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.17. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $287.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.