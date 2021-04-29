Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 331,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.74% of Kamada as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 390,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 143,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 140,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kamada by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Kamada Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

