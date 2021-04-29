Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 336,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Norges Bank owned 0.45% of Fluidigm as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

FLDM stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

