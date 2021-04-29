Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.48% of Flushing Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 160,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 44,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $719.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.