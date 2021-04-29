Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Norges Bank owned 0.48% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $433.76 million, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

