Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 197,000 Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Norges Bank owned 0.35% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -218.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

