Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 251,566 MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 251,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Norges Bank owned 0.47% of MBIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 995,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MBIA by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBI stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $552.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.