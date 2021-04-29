Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 832,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.29% of Qutoutiao at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Qutoutiao by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,958,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 479,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Qutoutiao Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.69 million for the quarter.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

