Norges Bank Buys Shares of 22,743 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $48.30 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

