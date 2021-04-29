Norges Bank Buys Shares of 30,000 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

IMAB stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

