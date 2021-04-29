Norges Bank Buys Shares of 9,455 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. Insiders sold 50,756 shares of company stock worth $6,599,074 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.