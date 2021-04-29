Norges Bank Invests $1.35 Million in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.06% of EVO Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVOP opened at $29.22 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,245.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

