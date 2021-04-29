Norges Bank Invests $1.48 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $22.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. APi Group’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

