Norges Bank Invests $1.74 Million in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Norges Bank owned 0.31% of Tredegar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $494.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

