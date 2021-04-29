Norges Bank Invests $2.17 Million in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

