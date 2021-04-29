Norges Bank Invests $2.40 Million in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Norges Bank bought a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.22% of AMERISAFE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AMERISAFE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 136,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.