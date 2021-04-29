Norges Bank Invests $2.53 Million in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Well by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

American Well stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

