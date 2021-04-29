Norges Bank Invests $2.74 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.08% of ShockWave Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,599,006. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $166.57 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

