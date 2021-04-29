Norges Bank Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Ichor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

ICHR stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

