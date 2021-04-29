Norges Bank Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.08% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -348.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $390,928.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,396.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $678,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.