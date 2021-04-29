Norges Bank Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.15% of James River Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of JRVR opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

