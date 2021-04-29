Norges Bank Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.14% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,744.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $701,928. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.20. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

