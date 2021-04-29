Norges Bank Makes New Investment in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Norges Bank owned 0.08% of AlloVir at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 8,394.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 899,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

In other news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,413,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

