Norges Bank Makes New Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Norges Bank owned 0.06% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,862,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,787,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

