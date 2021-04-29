Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.09% of Cactus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $39.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.