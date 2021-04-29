Norges Bank Makes New Investment in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.35% of DXP Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $28.78 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $555.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.