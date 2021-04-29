Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Johnson Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $145.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $427,684.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,312 shares of company stock worth $928,620. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

