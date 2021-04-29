Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Overstock.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,734,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,580,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $279,916.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $526,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,213 shares of company stock worth $4,778,418. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Overstock.com stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

