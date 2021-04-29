Norges Bank Purchases New Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 1,128.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

