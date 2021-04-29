Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 490,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 304.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 199,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

