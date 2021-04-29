Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 128,202 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.36% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPTN. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.