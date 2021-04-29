Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 28,901 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in eXp World by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 437,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,551,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

EXPI opened at $35.84 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

