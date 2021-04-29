Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 40,000 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.07% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 over the last 90 days.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

