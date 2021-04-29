Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 47,700 Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Norges Bank owned 0.18% of Echo Global Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $827.24 million, a P/E ratio of 129.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

