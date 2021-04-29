Norges Bank Takes $1.37 Million Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,061,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

