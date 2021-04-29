Norges Bank Takes $1.43 Million Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth about $76,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

