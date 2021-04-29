Norges Bank Takes $1.56 Million Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.12% of nLIGHT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LASR. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after buying an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in nLIGHT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

